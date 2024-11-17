Historic NFL Rusher Pays Respect to Jaguars Legend
When it comes to running backs who set the standard for generations to come, Jacksonville Jaguars legendary running back Fred Taylor's name must come up -- each and every time.
Taylor was not just one of the best running backs of his era, but he is instead one of the best running backs in NFL history. His blend of size, power and speed and his ability to be just as dangerous as a pass-catcher as he was a runner made him a rare talent.
And not only did Taylor dazzle with his talent, but he also helped motivate the next generation of running backs due to his longevity and consistent production. Among those running backs he helped inspire is potential future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore,
"Because that is one of the guys like when I got to the league, that is who I used to follow on his coat tail. We used to train every offseason. And you know, he went a long time. And he was still balling at 30-something. So that is what gave me hope too," Gore told Jim Rome.
"Freddie T man, he crazy. He's fast, strong, he could make you miss, he could catch the ball. He did everything on the field man. I just want my boy's name to get called for the HOF man, because his skill set, he got the numbers that he showed he was a baller. I just hope they put my guy in there."
The Jaguars selected Taylor with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and he went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him. He ranks No. 17 in rushing yards all-time.
When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor marked most of the boxes. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.
