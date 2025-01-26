How Could Liam Coen's Hire Impact Jaguars' Draft Plans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is set to get a facelift with the arrival of new head coach Liam Coen.
When it comes to Coen and the scheme he has developed and cultivated over the last several years with the Kentucky Wildcats, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a clear path forward for the Jaguars' offense to take a leap.
Coen already has a lot to work with when it comes to the Jaguars' offense; they have both tackle spots locked up for the foreseeable future. They have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, a No. 1 wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., and two running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby who have each flashed big-time talent before.
But could the addition of Coen mean the Jaguars open up the possibilities when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft and the No. 5 pick? It would make sense for this to be the case, especially when it comes to what Coen has prioritized in his offenses in the past.
For starters, Coen is coming from an offense that was able to lean on its offensive line to establish one of the best rushing attacks in football. For a Jaguars team that has been one of the worst rushing offenses in football for each of the last two seasons, could Coen want the Jaguars to take a prospect like LSU's Will Campbell at No. 5?
The Jaguars don't need an offensive tackle, but Campbell could slot into the right guard spot that is likely to be vacated when Brandon Scherff's contract expires. It is wacky value to take a guard that high, but Campbell could be a Pro Bowl level player at the position and could be a key part of Coen reviving the Jaguars' running game.
And then what about Penn State tight end Tyler Warren? Again, No. 5 is not ideal value for the position, but Warren is one of the best tight end prospects to enter the NFL in years and can thrive both as a blocker and as a receiver; no tight end on the current roster could say that.
In short, keep your minds open when it comes to the Jaguars' top pick. The addition of an offensive mind like Coen could quickly change expectations for the pick.
