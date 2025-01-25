Is Jaguars' Liam Coen the Next Sean McVay?
The Jacksonville Jaguars got their coach.
On Friday, the Jaguars officially named Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the youngest head coach in franchise history. After a whirlwind pursuit that almost saw Coen return to Tampa Bay, one of the NFL's top offensive play-callers is the new leader of the franchise.
It is only right that Coen's path to becoming the Jaguars' head coach saw him make two different stops alongside Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who similarly took over a franchise in need of an injection of life and energy.
Like Coen, McVay was a young and unproven coach taking over a franchise in the dumps. Like Coen, he was replacing a veteran coach whose time had simply run out. And like Coen, McVay was largely hired due to his prowess as an offensive play-caller.
In Coen's one year leading the Tampa Bay offense, Coen led the NFL’s only offense that finished in the top five in yards per game (399.6), scoring (29.5), passing yards per game (250.4) and rushing yards per game (149.2).
Under Coen, the Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to complete 70% of their passes and average over 5.0 yards per carry throughout an entire season, in addition to becoming just the second team in league history with 40-plus passing touchdowns and 5.0-plus yards per rush in a single season.
Coen has learned from McVay, witnessed what makes Matthew Stafford tick, and has been the football mind who has gotten the most out of both Will Levis and Baker Mayfield. And like McVay did for Jared Goff early in his career, he has a chance to help Trevor Lawrence take a leap.
Coen doesn't have to be a McVay clone to be a success. At the end of the day, he is his own man and his own coach. But the similarities between the two and how each arrived at their first head coach job are staggering, and the Jaguars certainly would be thrilled if Coen became anything like McVay as a head coach.
For the first time in a long time, the Jaguars' head coach is bringing energy to the franchise. We will soon find out how well he can harness it.
