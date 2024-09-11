How Far Will Jaguars' Offense Go For Success?
The Jacksonville Jaguars let a win against the Miami Dolphins slip through their fingers on Sunday. After jumping out to a 17-7 halftime lead on the road against the Dolphins, the Jaguars’ offense could not sustain the productive play they had in the first half.
The Jaguars would eventually lose to the Dolphins by a score of 20-17, as the Jaguars did not score after halftime.
A critical moment in the game led to Pederson being asked if the Jaguars had considered running a quarterback sneak late in the game on third and fourth down plays where they only needed a yard to get a first down but failed to do so after running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigbsy both were stopped short on consecutive run plays by the Dolphins' defense.
The Jaguars were down by three and on their side of the field when they failed to convert.
Pederson notes that the Jaguars’ offense practices quarterback sneaks and that he and his coaching staff look for opportunities to sneak the ball when the time is right. However, they are also prepared to execute other plays adequately should a quarterback sneak not be the best play to run against a particular defense.
“Yeah, those work,” Pederson said. “They do work. It was more than a yard. It was about a yard and a ball, so it's a little bit harder in those situations to get the full yard and a half on a sneak. We look for opportunities.
“Even on the fourth-down play, you saw Trevor stand up and gesture and do different things. There are opportunities, but when the look doesn't present itself, we have to do something else. We'll always look for opportunities to sneak the football.”
The Jaguars return to Jacksonville to play the Cleveland Browns in a game both teams desperately need. However, the Jaguars arguably need a win more than the Browns, as they play the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans in two consecutive road games after their home matchup against the Browns.
The Jaguars must find a way to start fast again this week in their home opener but sustain the fast start throughout all four quarters to avoid an 0-2 start to a season that began with high hopes.
