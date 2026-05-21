Jaguars Wide Receiver Room Begins Steps Toward Answers at OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, with the argument being possible for four different players as the most talented pass-catcher on the team.

But what is the makeup of the Jaguars' wide receiver room ahead of the start of OTAs next week? We take a look at each key piece of the unit and the biggest questions facing it.

The Locks

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jakobi Meyers: After joining the franchise halfway through the 2025 season , Jakobi Meyers had to learn and produce on the fly. He did exactly that and earned a big contract, giving him plenty of momentum entering the 2026 season. He seems like the perfect stylistic fit for both Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen.

Brian Thomas Jr.: The Jaguars' top receiver entering the 2025 season, Brian Thomas Jr. had a tough sophomore campaign . He improved as the season went on and still provided value down the stretch, with opposing teams placing their No. 1 cornerbacks on him week in and week out.

Parker Washington: Is Parker Washington the most talented receiver on the roster? It is a fair question after he led the team in receiving a year ago. He can win after the catch and then at the catch point. He can create explosive plays while also remaining a reliable target both on the outside and in the slot. The biggest question for Washington is what his new deal will look like.

Travis Hunter: There is a strong chance Travis Hunter plays more defensive snaps this year than he does on offense, which would be a big switch from a year ago. That does not mean Hunter's two-way journey on offense and defense is over, though, and he will still be involved on offense.

The Rookies

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Cameron: One of the most interesting draft picks the Jaguars made last month, Jacksonville traded up in the sixth-round to draft do-it-all receiver Josh Cameron. It remains to be seen how much of the offseason program he will take part in, but once he is 100% from an ankle injury he will be able to provide value to the offense in both the passing and running game.

C.J. Williams: An interesting sixth-round selection that came immediately after Cameron, C.J. Williams impressed at rookie minicamp and should make the roster as the final receiver .

On the Bubble

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) runs after the catch as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Austin Trammell: A slot receiver and punt returner who has connections to Liam Coen from the start of his career, he will be a tough receiver to beat out for a top reserve spot.

Tim Jones: A mainstay with the Jaguars for the last few years, Tim Jones is a strong blocker and an ace special teamer. He stepped up in a big way vs. the Raiders last year.

Michael Wortham: An uber-productive player in college, Michael Wortham is a versatile sparkplug who can play in the slot, get touches on designed plays, and make an impact as a returner.

Ben Patterson: One of the biggest receivers on the roster, Ben Patterson is a small-school developmental project. We will see if the traits stick out at OTAs.

Trebor Peña: An extremely productive receiver at Syracuse who then transferred to Penn State in his final year, Trebor Peña offers depth in the slot and as a punt returner.

Chandler Brayboy: An undrafted rookie last year who spent the year on the practice squad, Chanler Brayboy is one of the few receivers left from last year's UDFA class.

The Biggest Question

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Brian Thomas Jr. Rebound?

There is more than one question facing the Jaguars' receiver room. Who lines up when they go with 12 and 13 personnel looks? Who is going to lead the team in receiving? What kind of role will Travis Hunter play? All are fair questions without clear answers, and all we can really do is wait for it to sort itself out over the course of the season. But none are the top question facing the room.

Instead, the focus will be on third-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He was a blossoming star as a rookie but saw his numbers take a steep dip last year. Can he reverse those results in 2026 and reestablish himself in the passing game's pecking order?

Bold Prediction

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker Washington Leads Jaguars in Receiving Yards

It is difficult to project who the top dog is going to be in the wide receiver room, but I predict Parker Washington will lead the team in receiving for the second year in a row. He looked like the best receiver in camp last year before they added Meyers, and he showed after the Meyers trade that he can still be the team's top target.