How Jaguars' Press Taylor Wants to Get the Most Out of the Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head into Week 13 with an opportunity to pull off an upset against their divisional rival, the Houston Texans, on Sunday. The Texans defeated the Jaguars back in Week 4 in a thriller. When it comes to divisional games in the NFL, the records are thrown out the window.
The biggest question going into this matchup is the status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If Lawrence plays, the Jaguars offense will be a lot better than if quarterback Mac Jones starts.
The Jaguars have shown life on offense during this season. They just have not put it together consistently. If the offense shows up on Sunday, it is going to be an interesting day for the Texans in Duval.
"Throughout the process for us for a week everyone has kind of their area of expertise," said Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor. "Whether it is run game, short yard, 3rd down, red zone ... What are we doing well? Who are we utilizing what are we getting from people? Are we getting what we expect going into a game? Why we have been successful? Why have we not? How do we do more of this? How do we feature more of this person? You kind of just go into every single section. You spend a lot of time on that early in the week. Towards the end of the week, okay let us get together and talk through it. What adjustments are we going to make in the back half of this season."
"It is just more fine-tuning. You go into the season thinking you are going to be one certain thing, in one certain area. This is what we are going to do. And you got to be real and honest with yourself and critical of yourself, at okay we are not good at this. How do we get better? It just leads to deeper thoughts, deeper discussions in each area."
The Jaguars face the challenge of not knowing if Lawrence will play or not. But the coaching staff is confident in Jones, who has plenty of experience with games and situations such as the one he faces on Sunday.
