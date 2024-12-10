How Jaguars Veteran Engram Grew into Leadership Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a dismal season from the very start. Jacksonville started the season 0-4 and never recovered as injuries and self-inflicted wounds have been the story of the Jaguars' season.
However, the disappointing season has given multiple players a chance to step up and help lead the team during hard times. One of those players is veteran tight end Evan Engram.
“Obviously, I would love to get the football and make plays to put my team in a great position," Engram said. "But I’ve definitely found myself in a lot of situations to help out some of these young guys, pour into them, share some of my wisdom with them, give them some of the expedited experience to help them come along.
“At the end of the day, I just want to make our team better. So, obviously, I’m going to continue to show up when my number’s called—I hope that my number continues to be called a lot, for sure. But any chance I can get to pour into these young guys and help them develop their game and develop their craft and become more confident players, that’s a big mission for me to finish the year. Obviously, continue to do that to try to do that to try to win out, to try to win these next four.”
After being drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, and joining the Jaguars in 2022, Engram has begun accepting his role as an elder statesman on the team. He noted that this season was when he began feel himself step into a leadership role.
“It was honestly this season," Engram said. "This year, I just felt how eager these guys are to learn. This year, I could just tell they’re honestly, genuinely listening. Really, when I was hurt, those four weeks, there were many instances where I was helping Brenton with a lot of things, and gave him some tips and then he’d go out and do it in a game, and it worked.
"Just that feeling is very addicting as a veteran player, helping young guys be successful. Just kind of kept it rolling from there. Honestly, I’m learning from them as well. My running game, I felt like I’ve been really a lot better this year in the running game and it’s because of Brenton, it’s because of Luke. The example they set, the detail they set in the run game has helped a lot. It's a universal thing. I’m definitely blessed to be in that position.”
