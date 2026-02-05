Why Replacing Devin Lloyd, Montaric Brown Could be Tall Jaguars Feat

It's better not to take things for granted in sports, particularly football. The Jacksonville Jaguars know that a repeat of the 2025 season is not likely as the teams will improve around them, the schedule gets harder, and the opponents become smarter. Fortunately, the organization is led by some of the most innovative coaches and front office personnel in the NFL.

Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are heading the offseason approach. Last year, many of the free agents from their roster were not re-signed, and this year could pose the same mentality. This means bad news for fans hoping some of their favorite players would return with the franchise, and while they still could, it is still unlikely.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone walks into the room with head coach Liam Coen following during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Montaric Brown, two standouts from the Jaguars' top-ranked run defense, are about to enter free agency, and if the approach from Gladstone is similar to anything the Los Angeles Rams have done in the past, replacing those two players will be a tall task this offseason.

It could be difficult to replace Lloyd and Brown

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

As much as Lloyd is beloved in and out of the organization, it would be surprising to see them pay market value or even hand him the franchise tag, especially since he is not a linebacker who rushes the passer consistently. In Anthony Campanile's defense, Brown thrived as a zone defender but struggled at times in press-man alignments, and a defender in Campanile's system must be diverse in coverage ability, whether it is man or zone.

Yet, Brown had a nose for the football with two interceptions and 12 defended passes. Same with Lloyd, who racked up five interceptions on his way to an All-Pro season. Production-wise, this is going to be tough to replace, especially without a first-round selection and the team currently sitting over the salary cap heading into the start of the league year.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It is a fair assumption that the Jaguars could decline next season, but they are still well-coached and run well organizationally. They have a plan to replace Lloyd and Brown, but I'm skeptical that they could find someone quickly, regardless of them receiving an extra compensation selection in 2027 if Lloyd is to sign elsewhere.

The NFL Draft is hit or miss every year, and there is no guarantee Gladstone can land potential starters at linebacker and cornerback. The same can be said for free agency, as their strict ability to spend for this offseason could limit them to cost-efficient moves that help move the needle for 2027. Regardless, replacing an All-Pro linebacker and productive outside cornerback will be a challenge for the front office this offseason.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.