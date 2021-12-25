How the Jaguars' Lineup Will Reshuffle vs. the Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't facing near the enormity of absent players and coaches that their Week 16 opponent are facing, but that doesn't mean they won't be facing some massive adjustments of their own.

The New York Jets will enter Sunday with 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and also will likely be without head coach Robert Saleh. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list -- though three of those are key starters, placed on the list on Christmas Eve.

Running back Travis Etienne was placed on the list earlier this week but is already set to miss the game due to being on injured reserve. Meanwhile, defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen, wide receiver Laviska Shenault, and offensive guard Ben Bartch were all placed on the list Friday, followed by rookie defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith on Saturday.

So how will each of these absences impact the Jaguars vs. the Jets on Sunday as the 2-12 Jaguars take on the 3-11 Jets? We go through each to determine exactly what it will mean for the lineup below.

Right guard

The Jaguars will be down to their third option at right guard on Sunday, which isn't ideal considering starting center Brandon Linder is also questionable with a quad injury. A Jaguars' offensive line that has had issues up front in recent weeks due to questionable play from the guards will now feature a different face with Bartch out of the lineup after 10 starts in place of A.J. Cann. Stability isn't always the answer to a struggling offensive line, but the Jaguars would likely feel much more comfortable entering Sunday without being down multiple linemen with starting experience.

So, who is likely to replace Bartch at right guard? It would be a shock to see anyone but fourth-year offensive lineman Will Richardson with the first-team offense, even in the event that Tyler Shatley doesn't start at center. Richardson has been the Jaguars' go-to backup offensive lineman in recent seasons but he was unable to beat out Bartch for the backup guard spot. Still, Richardson has starting experience at both guard and tackle so his versatility has served a great purpose on the offensive line, a purpose that will now be put to the test on Sunday.

How will the change from Bartch to Richardson impact Sunday's game? The Jaguars have seen Bartch allow 18 pressures in his time as the starter according to TruMedia and PFF, with Bartch allowing eight pressures over the last four games. By comparison, Richardson hasn't allowed a pressure in his last 40 pass blocking snaps.

Bartch has shown good movement ability in the run game but the consistency as a pass-blocker has not been there, with Ross Blacklock finding success against him last Sunday. Bartch himself isn't as much of a loss as it is the fact the Jaguars already have other veteran linemen out.

The Jaguars will be facing a Jets' defense that is somewhat weak in the middle due to injuries, and the Jaguars can at least take solace in the fact that Richardson has at least been able to hold his own when thrust into the lineup in recent years, especially as a pass-blocker.

Defensive end/outside linebacker

The Jaguars are facing a series of serious absences at this position come Sunday. Along with Allen and Smith, the Jaguars will also be missing veteran edge defender Lerentee McCray, who was ruled out on Saturday. As a result, the Jaguars will enter Sunday with only 50% of their edge defender room healthy, with K'Lavon Chaisson, Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward serving as the Jaguars' only options to come off the edge.

This is fairly significant for the Jaguars' rotation considering they often use as many as five edge defenders a game. Allen and Smoot receive the bulk of those reps, while Smith has been inactive each week and McCray has played sparingly. Still, removing Allen from the equation would have opened the door more for each of Smith and McCray. Now, the Jaguars will have to lean on Chaisson, Smoot and Ward more than they have at any other point this season.

Per TruMedia, Allen (365 pass-rush snaps) and Smoot (347 pass-rush snaps) are far and away the most utilized pass-rushers on the Jaguars' roster. Meanwhile, Chaisson and Ward have played 102 and 171 pass rush snaps respectively, which is fewer snaps combined than either Allen or Smoot have played alone. To this point, the Jaguars simply haven't asked much out of Chaisson and Ward.

That will change this week, though. Chaisson has spent his time as more of a true strongside linebacker as opposed to an edge rusher, though his 14.7% pressure percentage is better than Allen (12.3%), Smoot (11.8%), and Ward (6.4%). As such, the Jaguars would be wise to let Chaisson pin his ears back and rush the passer on a full-time basis this week. Smoot will clearly be the Jaguars' No. 1 edge rusher on Sunday, but Smoot should be right behind him as opposed to Ward, who has just 11 pressures on the season.

Wide receiver

If there is any spot on the wide receiver depth chart the Jaguars should shoulder a loss at, it is the slot receiver position. Tavon Austin and Jaydon Mickens both have experience working out of the slot and the Jaguars also have Josh Hammond on the practice squad who has impressed out of the slot in the preseason and training camp.

Expect for Austin to get the starting nod across from Marvin Jones and Laquon Treadwell. Shenault is a loss to the offense due to his terrific yards after the catch ability, which the Jaguars are already dealing with issues in regards to due to injuries to Jamal Agnew, Dan Arnold, DJ Chark, and Etienne.

Austin is averaging nearly half of Shenault's yards after catch per catch (3.13 to 6.18) but he has caught eight first downs on his 15 catches and and is seeing targets at an 8.54 average depth per target. Austin gets more downfield chances than Shenault and is used in a far different role, so expect for the offense to look different in terms of fewer screens and designed plays to get the ball into the hands of the slot receiver.