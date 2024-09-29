Is Bill Belichick the Answer For the Jacksonville Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started with an abysmal 0-4 record after owner Shad Khan made it clear this is the best team ever assembled.
While the Jaguars are not eliminated from the playoffs, based on NFL statistical history, it essentially puts them out of the race. Not a good spot for general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson.
Owner Shad Khan invested $275 million into Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback. Khan has been more than generous with his hands-off approach and willingness to spend.
Yet Pederson has failed to win with what Khan called the best team ever assembled in Jaguars history. The idea of winning now seems to be a distant memory.
Baalke is in another rocky position. His failed hiring of Urban Meyer and ceding Meyer a vast amount of control. The Khans decided to keep Baalke around, but this failure would likely be the last straw.
Former six-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might be the answer for the Jaguars if they decide that Pederson and Baalke are not the right men.
Consider this: Khan would be the perfect fit for Belichick as a hands-off, coach-friendly owner. The Khan family and Belichick have a strong relationship as well. Khan is more than willing to spend money to make things easier for a coach, too.
Belichick, 72 years old, would be in the perfect situation to "win now" with a franchise quarterback and a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball. Belichick wants to set the all-time wins record -- he is just 27 wins away from breaking Don Shula's 328.
The Jaguars would be the perfect team to win with.
For critics of this idea as a flawed long-term option, consider that Belichick could establish the framework for the franchise's direction and take the role of general manager.
Belichick could find a suitable general manager hire if he himself doesn't take the mantle.
Regardless, the foundation that Belichick could build would put a future head coach in a good position, such as what he left for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo in New England.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentioned a Belichick to the Jaguars scenario when he appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. He called the Jaguars a "sneaky" choice for Belichick.
Breer cited the coach's strong connection with the Khans and noted peripheral benefits that could entice Belichick.
"And now you’ve got sponsorships to sell, you’ve got suites to sell, all of that stuff," Breer said. "Do you need some more credibility? There are some things that line up there where I wouldn’t totally rule out that as a viable possibility for Belichick in 2025. He does have a place, I think, right down the street. I guess down I-95 there in South Florida too, so that wouldn’t hurt either."
The Jaguars made an investment in their current head coach and general manager. The returns have been lackluster at best. Too much money is being spent for such a talented team to be wasted.
For the most talented team in franchise history, Khan might consider one of the best coaches in NFL history. Belichick could be the answer for the Jaguars.
