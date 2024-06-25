Jacksonville City Council Set to Vote on Jaguars' Proposed Stadium Renovation Deal
The Jacksonville City Council will likely take an official vote on the proposed stadium renovation deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday evening.
For the deal to pass, it will need a majority vote of approval from the 19-member council. If the council votes to approve the stadium, then the Jaguars' deal would be just one more vote away from being official and having construction begin in the near future.
Tabbed the 'Stadium of the Future', the deal has received strong support since first officially proposed in May and has long been backed by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- City Council vote: June 25
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville."