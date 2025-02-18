Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Draft Review: Analyzing The Key Players
Much has been debated around the Jacksonville Jaguars first overall pick in 2022 when they selected Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson. It is a monumental, franchise-altering selection with its perks and consequences. However, it's a selection the team likely has not regretted due to the return on investment and production from Walker.
Former general manager Trent Baalke had a history of inconsistent drafting over the years before his firing in Janurary. While a few of his selections from 2022 have panned out into quality role players or adequate starters, others are no longer on the roster such as running back Snoop Conner and cornerback Gregory Junior.
Let's focus more on the players that have offered some value to the Jaguars roster in the last few years starting with first round selection linebacker Devin Lloyd. The former Utah standout was drafted as a future starting MIKE on defense and made an immediate impact in his first season with 115 tackles and three interceptions while starting 15 games rookie.
Lloyd's play declined in his third season as did the rest of the defense around him in 2024 as Jacksonville faltered to a 4-13 record. However, he was still productive with 113 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, expect Lloyd to improve in his aggressive, yet disciplined system.
Fellow linebacker Chad Muma was a third round pick out of Wyoming and is a young defender who flies to the football just like Lloyd. He hasn't received the same amount of opportunities at MIKE but could see more time at the SAM position under Campanile. At the moment, he is a key depth piece at linebacker and a potential trade asset if he has a great summer and preseason.
Offensive lineman and third-round choice Luke Fortner started all 34 games he played to start his career at center. However, up-and-down play in 2023 saw him lose his starting job to free agent acquisition Mitch Morse. Fortner became the backup center but remains a key spot starter when needed.
Finally, seventh-round selection Montaric Brown began his career working his way into the starting lineup ever so slowly. By his third season, Brown started 10 games and eventually became the No. 2 cornerback on the roster after Ronald Darby was benched late in the year. The former Arkansas Razorback made 75 tackles, six tackles for loss and one interception in 2024, securing his spot as, at worst, the No. 3 CB.
Overall, Baalke's 2022 class came away with some solid assets and players that will see the field one way or another in Jacksonville's new regime. With the finals years of their respective contracts quickly approching, it's put up time for these young role players.
