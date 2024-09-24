Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Instant Reaction to MNF Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are down bad.
Entering Week 3 with plenty of pressure facing them, the Jaguars needed a win on Monday Night Football in the worst way. But instead of figuring out their issues and finding a way to win against the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars completely fell apart on a national stage in a 47-10 loss.
The 47 points were tied for the fourth-most ever allowed in franchise history, while the 37-point loss was the largest in the Doug Pederson era.
To sum up the latest Jaguars loss, we have you covered in our Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast instant reaction episode.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson also spoke on Monday night.
Q: On what he saw that went wrong from the start?
Pederson: “I mean, just kind of the same things, right? (inaudible) Yeah, just wasn't good.”
Q: On if the Bills pass-heave offense caught them by surprise?
Pederson: “No, that's kind of what their offense has been this year. You know, they've executed it well and a lot of things come off that. They did a good job, you know, of executing their offense.”
Q: On where QB Trevor Lawrence’s confidence level is at right now?
Pederson: “You know, if he's like me right now, we're all kind of down, right? You know, probably not very high. You know, we just got to keep working and keep pushing and work our way out of it.”
Q: On if there are immediate changes he can make?
Pederson: We got look at the tape and decide this week on a short week. I don't know some of those answers.
Q: On if he sticks with their current gameplan or go in an opposite direction?
Pederson: “Well, I don't necessarily think you go in an opposite direction. You've invested a lot of time. But there has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything is on the table let's call it, right? Those are all things that we have to look at, we have to look at as a staff, and make the adjustments.”
Q: On if the guys are not responding to what you guys are trying to do?
Pederson: “It's not for lack of effort or trying and all that. I just think that sometimes you just to have get out of your own way, right? We just keep digging ourselves in a hole early and can't seem to dig our way out of it, especially as one-sided as this game was today.”
