Jaguars are Going to be Just Fine at Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason. That is something that was expected from the Jaguars by how good their season went last year, and all the good players that were on that team that were free agents this offseason.

When you play well in a contract year, that works well for those players, and the Jaguars had a lot of those players last season. Other teams saw those players, and they wanted them, and some got them from the Jaguars.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

A huge player that left in free agency from the Jaguars was starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. Etienne Jr. was drafted by the Jaguars and spent his whole career in Jacksonville, but that all changed this offseason. Etienne went on and signed a big contract with the New Orleans Saints.

That left the Jaguars' offense with a huge hole at the running back position. Etienne was a huge part of the offense last season, but now the Jaguars are going to find his replacement.

Jaguars Running Back Room will be Fine

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs across the goal line to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars do not have to look far for their next running back. They have a good young talent running back in Bhayshul Tuten , who showed up last season and showed what he could do at the running back position. He has the ability to be the starting running back next season, and he would be a great option for this offense. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone took Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He had five touchdowns last season.

The Jaguars went out and got another running back as well in free agency with the signing of running back Chris Rodriguez . Rodriguez is coming over to Jacksonville after spending time with the Washington Commanders last season. Rodriguez showed last season that he has the ability to play a good running back position. He was huge for the Commanders last season, and now he comes into Jacksonville looking to be part of that running back room and this great offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen will have his running backs ready next season. Whoever the starter may be, Coen will make sure he puts him in the best position to be successful. Coen could even go with his two man back field. That is something that we could see a lot of next season. Coen likes to run the ball in his offense because that sets up a lot of different things in the passing game.