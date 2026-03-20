3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Jaguars Should Sign
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the early stages of the 2026 offseason, but most big free agent options have dried up to this point.
With that said, the Jaguars still have some interesting names on the market they could explore. So, which cheap free agents do we think James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office should pursue?
DL Christian Wilkins
Yes, this is a high-profile name. But after how his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders ended, and after how much cash he got out of his lone season there, then he should be able to be had for relatively cheap once he does sign somewhere. The fact that his foot injury is still not 100% is a big concern as well since it has been over a calendar year since his injury. Wilkins comes with baggage, but that baggage might not come at a price.
If Wilkins is able to recover and become even 85% of the player he used to be, he could be a valuable addition to the interior defensive line. In the unlikely but best-case scenario that he is still able to play at his previous level, he would be a game-changer.
OL Liam Eichenberg
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are in a good situation with the Jaguars' offensive line. They are returning each player from the versatile group they fielded a year ago, but there is always room for the Jaguars to add more talent and depth across the board this offseason.
Liam Eichenberg has played multiple positions in the NFL, would be cheap after being released by the Miami Dolphins, and he would also not count toward the compensatory pick formula. He would make sense as someone to push Chuma Edoga moving forward.
DE Josh Paschal
A former top-50 pick, Josh Paschal was waived by the Lions this offseason after just a handful of sacks and several injuries. He is a low-risk option because he has missed so many games through the first three years of his career, but he could be the next top pick to have a career resurgence elsewhere, much like K'Lavon Chaisson. He had the talent coming out of Kentucky.
Once again, Paschal would also not count against the compsensatory pick formula, either, giving Gladstone all of the flexibility he needs moving forward in 2026 and beyond.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley