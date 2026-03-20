3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Jaguars Should Sign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the early stages of the 2026 offseason, but most big free agent options have dried up to this point.

With that said, the Jaguars still have some interesting names on the market they could explore. So, which cheap free agents do we think James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office should pursue?

DL Christian Wilkins

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Yes, this is a high-profile name. But after how his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders ended, and after how much cash he got out of his lone season there, then he should be able to be had for relatively cheap once he does sign somewhere. The fact that his foot injury is still not 100% is a big concern as well since it has been over a calendar year since his injury. Wilkins comes with baggage, but that baggage might not come at a price.

Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta. So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants. pic.twitter.com/RIZvd0mxA4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2026

If Wilkins is able to recover and become even 85% of the player he used to be, he could be a valuable addition to the interior defensive line. In the unlikely but best-case scenario that he is still able to play at his previous level, he would be a game-changer.

OL Liam Eichenberg

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) enters the field to take on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are in a good situation with the Jaguars' offensive line. They are returning each player from the versatile group they fielded a year ago, but there is always room for the Jaguars to add more talent and depth across the board this offseason.

Liam Eichenberg has played multiple positions in the NFL, would be cheap after being released by the Miami Dolphins , and he would also not count toward the compensatory pick formula. He would make sense as someone to push Chuma Edoga moving forward.

DE Josh Paschal

Nov 17, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

A former top-50 pick, Josh Paschal was waived by the Lions this offseason after just a handful of sacks and several injuries. He is a low-risk option because he has missed so many games through the first three years of his career, but he could be the next top pick to have a career resurgence elsewhere, much like K'Lavon Chaisson . He had the talent coming out of Kentucky.

Once again, Paschal would also not count against the compsensatory pick formula, either, giving Gladstone all of the flexibility he needs moving forward in 2026 and beyond.