Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on Arik Armstead's Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot riding on veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead in 2024, but what exactly will be his role?
That is what we are breaking down today on the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, where we examine how the Jaguars internally plan to deploy their newest defensive weapon.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke spoke this week on the move and more. Here is a transcript of what they had to say:
Q: On how valuable it is to have players like LB Caleb Johnson and WR Tim Jones who have been consistent contributors on special teams?
Doug Pederson: “I think it's very valuable. Both have been staples on special teams, and I think it's a credit to them, but I think it's a message to the young players on our roster, that if you want to play in this league and you want to play on the club, you bust your tail on special teams. And both of those guys have kind of come up through that and have done a nice job. They've earned their spots.”
Q: On how tough it is to unseat players like LB Caleb Johnson and WR Tim Jones as core players on special teams for multiple seasons?
Doug Pederson: “Yeah, it is. It seems like every year you try to find that next guy. These guys, they're pros. They know how to come in every day and work hard and they're diligent about their craft and have earned the spot.”
Q: On what flexibility the new rule that allows teams to designated two players to return from injured reserve ahead of the regular season gives?
Trent Baalke: “Well, I think it's a very positive change for the league. You get two. You get a total of eight throughout the course of the year that you can designate for return, so that's definitely an advantage. You don't have to play the roster gymnastics like you used to with veteran guys, cutting them and bringing them back. Just made sense to do it, and I'm glad the league went to that.”
Q: On if this is as good as Baalke has felt about the overall depth of the roster.
Trent Baalke: “Coach and I were talking. We feel good about the 53 guys. You're only as good as what the record you put out there is, so that remains to be seen. This group of guys, they work hard. They're great teammates. They love coming to work every day. So, from that standpoint, we feel really good about the locker room. How good it ends up being, we're going to find out 18 weeks from now.”
Q: On if the conversation with OL Tyler Shatley about his release was tougher than other conversations?
Doug Pederson: “Yeah, it is, because of his tenure and his commitment, the longevity that he's had here in Jacksonville. It's always hard. It's tough when they've been a staple in the community and on your team and in your organization for as many years as he has. I just appreciate his hard work. He is another one of those guys that kept working his tail off, right? Then we'd get an injury in the offensive line, and he would go in. He’s just Mr. Reliable. It's tough to make those decisions.”
Q: On how OL Cole Van Lanen and OL Javon Foster earned roster spots.
Doug Pederson: “I just think Cole has had a really good training camp, and he, again, earned a spot, right? Javon has really proven too, over the course of when we got him to now, the improvement, right? Just a young offensive lineman that you still want to invest some time and continue to work, because there is a skillset there that is very usable, and we feel comfortable with that.”
