Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Stadium Approval Talk
Today's Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast dives deep into the Jaguars' approved stadium proposal.
To listen to today's episode, view above.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke Monday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: On injury updates for RB Travis Etienne Jr. and OL Anton Harrison?
Pederson: “Travis had a hamstring in the game. He's going to be week-to-week. He tweaked it on a go ball early in the game. Anton is just – he's day-to-day. He's going to be fine. He just got rolled up a couple of times and just the pile and things of that nature during the game. But he should be fine. He's more day-to-day.”
Q: On his thoughts on the locker room sentiment and S Andre Cisco’s postgame comments?
Pederson: “I haven't seen the players today, being the schedule is a little bit different. They're off today. We're going to work tomorrow – be like on Monday before we head into the week. I would like just to get some clarification from his [Cisco’s] side. Obviously it's his observation, but I don't think it was necessarily meant to harm anything or point a finger at anybody or anything like that. I think sometimes when you get in a game like yesterday, that sometimes is the feeling. We've been on the other side of that too, where we've had games where we felt like we've had that type of success, and you feel that way with your opponent. But again, I don't think it was necessarily a finger-pointing.”
Q: On he’s satisfied with the production of the guys acquired in free agency last season?
Pederson: “Yeah, obviously those are things that we have to take a look, I have to take a look at. We have to look at those internally. I do believe that these guys are helping us. Listen, we all need to do better. Again, I'm not here to point the finger at anybody but myself really, and just make sure that we're getting the most out of everyone. We're putting the best 11 on the field and we've got to look at that as a staff. I know Gabe’s [WR Gabe Davis] banged up a little bit right now. Arik [DE Arik Armstead]'s been working through his offseason injury and working himself back in, and obviously it's unfortunate with Devin [WR Devin Duvernay] right now. But it's something that we've got to just continue to work, continue to just keep showing everybody the good and the bad and make the necessary corrections.”
Q: On if there’s an explanation for the increase in hamstring injuries leaguewide?
Pederson: “I don't. You know, the offseason program, if you go back to the offseason program, it's obviously – it's different. It's unique. It's something that we have focused on here, but I don't know. It is a phenomenon that we need to look at medically and do everything we can from a strength, conditioning standpoint to treatment and rehab, to even the way we practice to the way the offseason program is set up. But it's definitely something that I know the league is looking at it. They look at it every year, as do the clubs. I think just keep working with our guys and making sure that they're getting everything they need physically to stay healthy.”
Q: On the defensive struggles in the last four weeks and getting guys back from injury?
Pederson: “We've got to make sure that, number one, as coaches, we prepare our players during the week. We show them everything we can. What to anticipate on game day and making sure that they're prepared mentally, more so than physically. To the second part of your question, I do believe that hopefully we get [CB] Tyson Campbell back. That would be a big boost defensively there. I think it would help the whole defense. He's one of the leaders on the team and getting him back in there – it's good to get him back in practice last week and get him going, and then Foye [LB Foye Oluokun] is another one. Foye is an emotional leader, as well as that inspirational guy and a good football player, and when you're missing those two starters like that, it does impact your defense. So, we've got to make sure, one, it starts with the coaches, and then two, if the players just take the lead from there.”
Q: On potential personnel changes in the secondary including S Tashaun Gipson Sr.’s status?
Pederson: “Yeah, in regards to Tashaun [S Tashaun Gipson Sr.], we still haven't heard necessarily, really, from the league yet. We have to wait for the league to clear him off of the suspension. So that's Tashaun's case right now. So maybe that'll happen this week or in the near future. Obviously, Savage [S Darnell Savage] missed a couple of games in there. I think too there are some young guys. There's some young guys back there, but they're playing extremely hard. Again, we just got to make sure that even with the guys we do have coming back, Tyson's coming back. And we're hopeful to get Dewey [S Andrew Wingard] back maybe in a week or two. We'll see where that is. These are leaders of your secondary. These are veteran players who can bring that leadership back there in the secondary. I do think Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] and Cisco [S Andre Cisco] played better yesterday, did some good things. Cisco had a nice interception yesterday. We're still learning, and again, it goes back to just making sure, as coaches, we prepare these guys, put them in the right situations, and then ultimately the communication on the field.”
