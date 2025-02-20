Jaguars Mailbag: GM Search Almost Complete
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on the combine, the 2025 NFL Draft and the GM search.
Q: How likely would you say it is to see Gladstone or Williams getting a promotion in title to join this front office with Sullivan or Cunningham as GM?
A: I would guess to say extremely unlikely. They are in good spots now that have led them to be finalists for this job; what is to say they won't be finalists again?
Q: Should we expect a senior assistant-type position on the team? The role that Rivera would've filled?
A: I don't know if I would go as far as to say "expect". I do think the Jaguars had other names outside Ron Rivera they were interested in for the role, but I also do not think it is a foregone conclusion they hire anyone else in the role. These things are fluid and can change daily, so right now I am afraid the best answer is "we will see".
Q: What do you think the Jaguars do with Evan Engram and Christan Kirk?
A: I think in a perfect world, the Jaguars would want to keep both. I think they explore all of the potential options that could lead to that reality before doing anything else with either player. I do not think they are entering the offseason desiring to move on, though.
Q: What are your thoughts on the GM hiring timeline?
A: I don't have any issues with it. They still have leadership in the front office in Tony Boselli and Ethan Waugh to handle any current matters and to keep the scouting department going. The biggest critique I would have is that they took two weeks to move on from their first general manager.
Q: Do you expect combine measurable to matter as much with a new front office as it did with this last regime?
A: I think measurables matter to all 32 teams. No team is saying they want to field a roster of small and slow players. The length threshold was a very real thing under Trent Baalke, though, so it will be interesting to see if the same applies for the next front office.
Q: What percentage chances would you give on a Christian Kirk and Evan Engram extension, restructure, or outright release?
A: I think for both I would go with 65% restructure and 35% release. An extension would not make much sense for either case, to me.
Q: I see some places that Kenneth Grant is a better fit than Mason Graham because he is more of a true nose vs a 3 tech. How much does that matter for a defense? If we did select Graham, would he be playing the same position as Maason Smith and Armstead?
A: I do not think it is that black and white in reality. Maason Smith still played nose tackle snaps last year. DaVon Hamilton plays three-technique at times. You need to be able to do both. He does have similar skill sets to both of them, but did the Eagles complain about having both Milton Williams and Jalen Carter?
Q: Evaluating the draft pick by the eventual unit, which one sounds like it makes the team best? Hunter/Tyson, Graham/Armstead, Tet/BTJ/Kirk or Carter/41/44?
A: Great question, and all four are absolutely enticing. Adding a talent like Abdul Carter to two double-digit sack artists would be bonkers. With that said, I think the biggest need is still at cornerback. Travis Hunter with a healthy Tyson Campbell would be tough for any offense to throw against.
Q: Assuming Waugh is not the full-time GM moving forward, do you think he has a full-time role in this front office after the draft?
A: I think he should. He has earned that right and has legitimate value to bring to the team. I would assume since he has held the interim role and has gone through the process to be the full-time general manager that the team has the respect for him to want him to stay, and this is a good spot for him. It should happen, but neven say never.
Q: Do the Falcons get our second if we trade down from 5?
A: I am tired, boss.
Q: Free agency prediction?
A: I will let you know after the combine next week. Will be talking to plenty of people there.
Q: Any idea how the front office will approach WR Christian Kirk about a possible restructure?
A: No, but it would make sense for both sides. Kirk likes it in Jacksonville and is a well-respected leader in the locker room, and Coen could certainly get the best out of him.
Q: Why is Ian Cunningham such a favorite for the job? I realize he has worked with some great GM's in the past, but is there any reason he has bounced around to different teams the last few years?
A: I think his relationship with Liam Coen is a big part of it. I also do not think he has bounced around. He has been promoted at each stop and his latest stop has made him the No. 2 front office executive for a storied franchise.
Q: Obviously tough to know with no GM. Do you think the Jaguars will be active in day 1 of free agency? Mainly at DB or IOL
A: I don't know yet, but if I had to guess which spots they try to be the most aggressive at those are probably the first two that come to mind.
Q: With an offensive-minded HC, is there a chance the draft/free agency will be more offense-focused. And if so, is that cause for concern defensively?
A: I would have absolutely zero concerns about that. Coen knows the Jaguars need to add to the defense.
Q: People keep saying that it's ok the Jags have no GM less than a week before the combine because Waugh and the scouting staff have kept things going like usual. I don't remember seeing any reports about them being at Shrine week/Senior Bowl. Were they?
A: Yes, they were.
Q: Is this the best process you have seen the Jaguars have in coaching/GM search even with the Baalke firing mistiming?
A: In terms of the quality of candidates they have interviewed, I would say so. It really was a very deep and impressive group and with only one failure-level candidate (Jon Robinson).
