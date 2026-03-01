3 Standout Running Backs From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. Next up: running backs.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one goes without saying. If there is a player who could be this year's Bhayshul Tuten , i.e. a powerful back who people misrepresent as a speed back because of his 40, it is Mike Washington. The Arkansas running back had a truly special showing at the combine, running a 4.33 40-yard dash to lead the running back group, along with a 1.51 10-yard split.

It wasn't just his timed speed, though. Washington also proved to be uniquely explosive at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, recording the second-best vertical jump and broad jump measurements of any running back in the class. He is tough, experienced, and now clearly an elite athlete.

Kentucky RB Seth McGowan

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (RB12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kentucky running back Seth McGowan put up some big numbers from the combine, and he could be a fascinating Day 3 option for the Jaguars to consider. He was not at Kentucky when Liam Coen was, but Coen should also have plenty of access to McGowan's background to work with considering the Kentucky staff had some of his former coworkers.

McGowan had the best vertical jump and broad jump of any running back, with his 42.5-inch vertical jump ranking as the second-best ever by a running back during modern combine years, behind only Christine Michael. He has some traits to work with.

Navy RB Eli Heidenreich

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Naval Academy running back Eli Heidenreich (RB07) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is always a tough projection when it comes to members of the Navy offense and the NFL, and Navy running back Eli Heidenreich is no different. With that said, his testing revealed he might just have more upside than people initially gave him credit for, making him a legit option on Day 3. He has the versatility and pass-catching upside that make him seem like a potential Jaguars target, too.

Heidenreich had a solid showing at the combine, but his best drill was the 40. A 4.44 run made him the fifth-fastest running back in this group, while he also recorded the third-best 10-yard split at 1.55 -- the same as Jeremiyah Love. He is a name to watch.

