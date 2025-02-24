Jaguars Predicted to Sign Vikings Pro Bowl Cornerback
As Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile begins construction of his defense, he may look to improve the secondary as Pro Football Network predicts Jacksonville will give a big time contract to Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have so many needs they need to address that it will be a busy offseason for their new brain trust." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. "The hardest part of predicting their offseason is knowing where they might focus and when regarding free agency and the NFL Draft. Good options will be available on the offensive line and defensively when they pick at No. 5 overall."
"The strengths of this free agency class are at guard, cornerback, and safety, and those are all spots the Jaguars may well be involved in in the coming weeks. They should look at whether they can replace Brandon Scherff with a younger option in Trey Smith or another veteran in Kevin Zeitler. However, some intriguing guard options should be available early in the second draft round."
"That leaves cornerback, and while it does not stand out as a major need, the team could benefit from an upgrade after its defense ranked 31st last season. Putting a rookie in there can be tough, so an experienced player like Byron Murphy, who also has a game-breaking upside, is especially enticing. He will be a costly option but could be a long-term starter for the franchise at a key position."
Acquiring Murphy would do a lot of positive things for the Jaguars and it would put them in an advantageous position with the 5th overall pick. Murphy was just named to the Pro Bowl so he would pair nicely with Tyson Campbell and if Campbell can stay healthy, that's two dangerous corners playing next to each other.
That would allow Jarrian Jones to have a breakout year if Jones is able to make the jump to the outside. With the 5th overall pick, the team could select Mason Graham to sure up the defensive line or if there is a QB available, the Jaguars could trade back for more picks, perhaps selecting Malaki Starks and using the other gained selections to strengthen the line of scrimmage.
Bringing Murphy to Duval County may be a deal worth every penny.
