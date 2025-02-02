Jaguars Full 2025 Mock Draft: Mason Graham Leads Investment into Defense
Taking over as Jacksonville Jaguars general manager, running this organization's roster rebuild started up front. With new DC hire Anthony Campanile looking to establish an attitude quickly, these selections were meant to instantly improve the defense while improving the creativity of the offense.
Note: 1.05 will mean round one, pick 5. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
2. 36: Trade! The Jacksonville Jaguars trade pick 36 to the Chicago Bears for pick 39 and a 2026 third-round selection. The Bears select Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall with the 36th pick.
2.39: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
3. 70: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
3.88: Trade! The Jacksonville Jaguars trade pick 88 to the Houston Texans for pick 89 and a 2026 sixth-round selection. The Texans select Alfred Collins, DT, Texas with the 88th pick.
3.89: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
4.106: Trade! The Jacksonville Jaguars trade picks 106 and 223 to the Las Vegas Raiders for picks 107 and 182. The Raiders select Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas with the 106th pick and Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State with the 223rd pick.
4. 107: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
4. 125: Ollie Gordon III, RB, Oklahoma State
5. 143: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
6. 182 Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina
6. 184: Trade! The Jacksonville Jaguars trade pick 184 to the Detroit Lions for picks 198 and 246. The Lions select Jason Marshall Jr, CB, Florida with the 184th pick.
6. 198: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
7. 246: Nofoafia Tulafono, C, Wyoming
In this draft, the Jaguars picked up several day one starters including Graham, Watts and potentially Bryant as well as Knight. Jayden Higgins allows the Rams to cut ties with Christian Kirk, Luke Lachey allows Liam Coen to run two tight end sets while using Evan Engram as a different type of weapon and Dylan Fairchild should help be an instant help to fixing the offensive line problems.
Ollie Gordon III is a downhill runner, something needed in the Jaguars running back room, Jaylin Noel is a rising star within the draft community and knows how to play off of Higgins well and Tulafono is a project center who has some dominant film. He was a part of a Wyoming offensive line that went up against the Seahawks' Byron Murphy II and the Titans T'Vondre Sweat and won the battle for the line of scrimmage when the Cowboys played the Texas Longhorns in Austin.
The Jaguars also walk away with a third-round and sixth-round selection in 2026.
To conduct this draft simulation, we used a simulator provided by our friends at Pro Football Network.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE