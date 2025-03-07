Jaguars Set to Fix Massive Roster Shortcoming
The Jacksonville Jaguars had many issues last season. Most of those issues were caused by subpar pay on both sides. However, the Jaguars struggled throughout the season, as they did not have the necessary talent to win enough games and lacked overall talent.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network released a list of projections for every team in the upcoming NFL Draft. Decker believes the Jaguars will select Mason Graham from Michigan. The standout defensive lineman could be a productive player for the Jaguars.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars once again find themselves near the top of the draft order, a reflection of a struggling franchise and defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2024, recording just 34 sacks — one of the league’s worst totals," Decker said.
Decker noted that securing another quality defensive lineman could help bolster their struggling defense heading into next season. The Jaguars could draft an offensive player or a cornerback, as they could use one of several things. Still, they need help on the line.
"With the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville has a prime opportunity to bolster its defensive front and regain control of the trenches. I previously mocked Abdul Carter to this spot, but adding another edge rusher to the Jaguars’ rotation doesn’t solve the problem; it just creates a logjam, swapping one elite player for another," Decker said.
"Instead, adding a dominant presence on the interior would complement the highly skilled edge duo of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, giving them more freedom to attack while forcing opposing offenses to adjust their protection schemes.
"Mason Graham stands out as one of the most complete football players in this draft class. A disciplined defender, he excels against the run and is a powerful pass rusher. He consistently establishes leverage, utilizes intentional hand placement, and is a relentless finisher. Graham is a true difference-maker and could be the missing puzzle piece this defense desperately."
The Jaguars face a pivotal offseason as they look to hit the ground running underneath a new-look front office. They must take a deep look at the things they need work on and make those corrections as soon as possible, as the offseason will be over in the blink of an eye.
