The Jaguars' Problems on Offense All Feed into Each Other
The Jacksonville Jaguars rewarded quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a massive contract, believing he would be their franchise quarterback for many years. However, Jacksonville has had mixed results with Lawrence under center for many reasons.
Lawrence has lacked true playmakers at many of his skill positions, and the Jaguars' defense has struggled over the last two seasons. Although Lawrence's contract has plenty to do with the lack of talent around him, the Jaguars undoubtedly need to give him more.
Jacksonville struggled in nearly every aspect this past season, with and without Lawrence on the field. This proves that the issues plaguing the Jaguars are not solely because of Lawrence. The Jaguars hope to fix those issues, but Lawrence must also improve.
In his four seasons in the league, Lawrence has had multiple head coaches and instability at many other critical positions on the field. Still, the Jaguars expected more than a 22-38 record from a quarterback they are paying nearly $300 million to.
Daniel Griffis of Action Sports Jax analyzed what Lawrence did well last season and what the veteran quarterback could have done better. He listed Lawrence's lack of success on play-action passes as an area Lawrence could improve in over the offseason.
"It’s said a strong run game and play-action are a quarterback’s best friend. It might be the lack of a rushing attack that has caused Trevor Lawrence’s play-action passing to be less effective. The difference was pretty insignificant," Griffis said.
"When using play-action, Lawrence’s 89.14 rating wasn’t all that much higher than his 86.08 rating without. This is an area I expect Coen and company to hammer home this coming season as they renovate the offense."
While Lawrence must improve, the Jaguars' run game must also improve. While the Jaguars have talent in the backfield, they struggled over the second half of the season after injuries, and they traded one of their best offensive linemen in the middle of the season.
The Jaguars' problems on offense all feed into each other. Their offensive line struggles to block, which makes life hard for their quarterback and running back, but their quarterbacks and running backs must also improve. Jacksonville has a lot to figure out over the summer.
