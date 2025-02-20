Jaguars' Lawrence is Firmly In Place For Long-Term
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
It was not a pretty sight for the Jaguars after the first interview with Coen because he informed the Jaguars that he was returning to Tampa Bay next season.
However after owner Shad Khan moved some pieces around in the organization, he got Coen to change his mind after the second interview.
Even when the Jaguars hire their new general manager, things will remain the same for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has strongly said he wants to play his career in Jacksonville, and it is clear Lawrence is one of the main reasons Coen is now the head coach.
The Jaguars are expected to hire a new general manager by the end of the week. Then that general manager along with Coen will get the process going for free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. And it all starts next week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It does not seem possible the Jaguars see another quarterback they like more than Lawrence. We know that the NFL moves fast and anything and everything can change in an instant. Still, Lawrence is the guy in Jacksonville despite any contention from anyone that suggests otherwise.
"Rumors just do not pop up out of nowhere," said Chris Brockman on The Rich Eisen Show. "There is a root there. The Giants should call the Jaguars and trade for Trevor Lawrence. It will require the 3rd overall selection."
"Why would the Jaguars do that? Like why? This is not the year to do it," said Rich Eisen. "Let us just say they, going to Indianapolis, and then you fall in love with one of these quarterbacks. You fall in love with a Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward."
"And you get the third overall pick and you draft one of them and you are out from underneath that contact. But I do not think that the Jaguars will go in this direction."
