BREAKING: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Sounds Weighs in On GM Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
It was not a pretty sight for the Jaguars after the first interview with Coen because he informed the Jaguars that he was returning to Tampa Bay next season. However after owner Shad Khan moved some pieces around in the organization, he got Coen to change his mind after the second interview.
Now the next step in the offseason for the Jaguars is finding a general manager to help Coen and the rest of the staff get things turned around in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are taking their time in looking for their next general manager but will likely have one by the end of the week.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave his thoughts on the general manager position and if he will be involved in deciding on who he wants as general manager.
"We will have somebody. I am confident that we will figure it out," said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the Up and Adams Show today. "I am not involved in any of that. I know there are obviously interviews happening. None of the general manager stuff I am not involved in any of that. I think it is better that way. There has to be some separation right? From players, they have a different job to do. But of course, when I am asked personnel wise, I have a good feel about people that are here."
"Guys that I have good chemistry or good repour with. A new staff is coming in and they asked me different things, my pulse on the team but as far as the general manager stuff, I am not involved in any of that."
Lawrence and the Jaguars are looking for a bounce back season in 2025. They got the right coach, and the young talented players, and now they will need to get their new general manager to kick things into full gear for next season.
