Jaguars 2024 Rookie Review Pt. 2: Baalke’s Final Draft Continues To Shine
Despite a disappointing season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a bright future. Some of that may have to do with the hiring of head coach Liam Coen last month but it’s the current state of the roster that is giving Jaguars fans a light at the end of the tunnel.
Coen was hired following the firing of embattled general manager Trent Baalke that allowed the franchise to be an intriguing destination once more for coaches and front office executives looking to earn a new promotion to build Jacksonville into a winner. For all of Baalke’s faults over the last few years, nailing quality draft selections was not one of them overall.
In his final draft, Baalke picked one of the best young wide receivers in the game in Brian Thomas Jr. before turning around in Day Two to land a pair of players who are expected to have significant roles in the Jaguars defense in 2025.
LSU’s Maason Smith and Florida State's Jarrian Jones found themselves having immediate contributions either during the season or towards the end when the Jaguars were playing more so for pride and the love of the game. It was surprising to see Smith inactive for a decent chunk of the season in totality considering his pre-draft hype and his overall potential.
It’s fair to question if the defense would’ve shown signs of adequacy had he gotten more playing time early in the campaign. Late in the season, when Smith’s snap counts increased drastically, he showcased his athleticism, power, and quickness as a gap defender and pass rusher. His four quarterback pressures and sack against the Las Vegas Raiders demonstrated glimpses of what he could become in the future.
Jones saw some early season struggles as he became the team’s starting nickelback. Like Smith, his play improved late in the season and he established himself as the Jaguars potential starter in the slot alignment. He flashed the ability to get his hands on the ball, stay at the hip pocket of the receiver in man coverage, and handle his own against the best slots in the game.
The former FSU standout will likely have competition for his starting job this offseason as the Jaguars look to improve their secondary in free agency and the NFL Draft. The same can be said for Smith, who needs a strong offseason to ease any doubts about his future role in 2025.
It’s hard not to be impressed with how Smith and Jones ended their rookie seasons. Both must continue to show growth and development. If they do, Baalke’s final draft could be one of the best in recent franchise memory.
