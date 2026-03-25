Trevor Lawrence is one of the great talents in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback may not be the full-fledged superstar that a Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, or Jackson is, but he has all of the talent to earn his spot among those ranks.

Lawrence had a career season under head coach Liam Coen last season, and his best football is undoubtedly ahead of him. General manager James Gladstone played a key role in adding around Lawrence to provide him with the best support to evolve and succeed into a near-premier passer.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski played massive roles as well. With the excellent coaching in place and a general manager willing to take risks, even so calculated, the Jaguars are a general hot spot for future offseasons.

However, having a dependable backup behind Lawrence is key. That is why I'm in favor of a specific trade with a division rival for a former top draft pick. Anthony Richardson, would you like to be a Jacksonville Jaguar?

Richardson Is Worth the Trade Price for the Jaguars

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Richardson is one of the most unique passers in the NFL, a supremely talented quarterback who either didn't get the right opportunities, failed to meet high expectations, or lacked the commitment to realize his potential.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has immense potential that, if reached, could put him amongst the very best in the sport. Yet, after all of this time, why hasn't Richardson worked out in Indianapolis?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs onto the field Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After one year as a starter at Florida and a scouting combine performance for the ages, the Colts fell in love with the raw, yet exciting athlete at the position with one of the best pure arms in the game. Heading into year four, things have not gone to plan, and it is time for a change for No. 5.

Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are teams that could be interested in trading for the talented signal-caller. However, I think the Jaguars would be an excellent spot for the next year or two.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks off the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The reason for this is Lawrence, Coen, and Udinski, all of whom could scratch the itch within Richardson and reach his full potential. Richardson would cost a potential Day Three draft choice, possibly Day Two.

There wouldn't be pressure on him to be a starter whatsoever; he would be the unquestioned backup to Lawrence, all while getting the chance to learn from whispers in Coen and Udinski. Plus, Gladstone could move him for a later-round selection down the road if they feel the opportunity is there for him to start in the NFL and a team is desperate enough.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Richardson's career ended today, he would be an all-time bust if he isn't already. As we've seen with Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, and Daniel Jones, career resurgency is possible, and all it takes is the right coach with the right mindset to pair with a young passer in need of evolution.

There is no harm, no foul in this potential move. It may not be popular, but it makes sense to attempt such a transaction that could benefit the Jaguars, their coaches, and it's star quarterback.