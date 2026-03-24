3 Best-Case Scenarios for Jaguars at No. 56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a month away from a critically important 2026 NFL Draft.

With Jaguars general manager James Gladstone equipped with 11 draft picks, he has a chance to make a big impact. As things stand today, most of the focus is on the first of their 11 picks -- No. 56 overall.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that in mind, who could be three best-case scenarios for the Jaguars ? Considering they may seem like pipedream options today, that is exactly what we look to uncover.

Florida DL Caleb Banks

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Caleb Banks falling to No. 56 or -- pending a trade -- somewhere in the 40s? Sounds like lunacy, and it very well could be next month. But Banks currently has one of the most fascinating draft stocks to montior as a result of his extensive injury history, which limited him to a handful of games last season. Another foot injury popped up for Banks after the combine.

With that in mind, Banks turned in one of the best combine performances of any defensive tackle despite the injured foot. When healthy, he has top-10 tape. If he starts slipping due to his foot, he is a risk worth taking for the Jaguars at really any point of the draft.

Illinois DL Gabe Jacas

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman Gabe Jacas (52) of Illinois lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

One of the edge rushers in the draft that makes the most sense for the Jaguars is Gabe Jacas. The Illinois edge rusher has 26.5 sacks over the last two seasons and his power-based game and ability to play with his hand in the dirt and standing up in a two-point stance make him a logical fit in really every sense.

There were other names considered here, but Jacas seems to check the most boxes for the Jaguars in terms of talent, draft range, profile, and beyond. Jacas is a name to watch if the Jaguars want to boost their pass-rush depth.

Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A mountain of a man at guard, Emmanuel Pregnon might not be a need pick but he would signal a true committment to the trenches for the Jaguars. He has only played guard in his career so he might not fit the flexibility the Jaguars look for, but it is hard to say his talent wouldn't make him worth it at No. 56 overall.

The Jaguars don't have a massive offensive line need as it stands today, but that changes on teams quickly each season. The only way to truly prevent it is to plan ahead, which the Jaguars could do with ease here.