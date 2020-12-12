Jaguars Add Aldrick Rosas to Active Roster, Waive Chase McLaughlin

Aldrick Rosas will kick for the Jaguars on Sunday after being added to the active roster, while Chase McLaughlin is no longer with the team following being waived.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another kicking change, this time opting to go forward with Aldrick Rosas.

The Jaguars (1-11) announced Saturday that Rosas has been signed to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. As a corresponding move, the Jaguars waived kicker Chase McLaughlin, who had been their primary kicker over the last several weeks.

"I don’t know. I mean we’re still looking at that and trying to figure out who gives us the best chance to win just like all these other positions. Obviously, we do have Aldrick [Rosas] on the roster too, practice squad," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

"I’m happy with Chase [McLaughlin], I like Aldrick, so I think whoever we feel is kicking well, that’s who we’ll go with.”

The Jaguars have used six kickers this season as a result of a number of injuries at the position. All-Pro kicker Josh Lambo has appeared in four games, McLaughin appeared in three, Rosas has kicked in two, and Brandon Wright, Jon Brown, and Stephen Hauschka all kicked in one game apiece.

As a team, the Jaguars have made 16 of 22 field goals (72.7%) and 17 of 21 extra points (81%).

Rosas has appeared in two games for the Jaguars this season: in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

In two games, Rosas has made 6 of 8 field goals (75%) and 2 of 2 extra points. McLaughlin, meanwhile, was 4 of 5 on field goals (80%) and 3 of 4 on extra points (75%).

In addition to the moves at kicker, the Jaguars also announced offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and cornerback Quenton Meeks have been elevated to the active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game via standard practice squad elevation.