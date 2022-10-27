Jaguars Add CB Tevaughn Campbell From Raiders' Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to address their cornerback depth in the wake of injuries on Thursday, officially signing cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the 53-man roster from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.

Earlier in the week, the Jaguars placed starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve with a back injury. Griffin is the second Jaguars starter to be placed on injured reserve this month alongside starting left guard Ben Bartch, while he is the second defender to be placed on the list after outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was placed on it earlier this month.

After signing with the New York Jets as a rookie free agent, Campbell spent 2020 and 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2021, he totaled 38 tackles (30 solo), four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 16 games with seven starts.

Campbell is from Canada and played four seasons in the CFL before his NFL career, At the University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, he played football and ran track, finishing his football career as the school’s all-time leader in average yards per kickoff return and earned All-Canadian honors at defensive back. Campbell won a total of 11 medals in Canada West and CIS track events and set the school record in the 60m (6.67).

The Jaguars will turn to Tre Herndon to replace Griffin at cornerback alongside Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams.

Herndon played 66% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps on Sunday, collecting three tackles and a pass breakup but also being targeted on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton on the game's opening drive, one of two touchdowns the Giants scored.

“I thought Tre did a nice job. I know there were some plays over the top, but for the most part, for someone who’s coming in there and filling in and doing a nice job from a backup position, who knows what’s going to, as we move forward, if he’s going to have more of a full-time role there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.