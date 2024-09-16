Jaguars Are Not Pointing Fingers After Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the season with high hopes but are now 0-2 after a disappointing 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in their home opener on Sunday.
The Jaguars’ defense has played well two weeks in a row but has not received much help from their offense, as quarterback Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars’ offense have struggled in both of the team’s first two games.
Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead says no one on the team is pointing fingers and that everyone must look within and find ways to improve.
“Yeah, that’s huge,” Armstead said. “Like I said, everyone needs to look in the mirror and figure out what they need to do individually to be better to help our team win. It’s not pointing a finger. You can’t sit here and blame and start blaming one another because the only thing you have control over is what you do. Look hard in the mirror [and ask yourself], ‘Were you good enough today to help our team win, or could you have done more? What mistakes did you make?’
“Adversity like this, there’s going to be adversity throughout the season for everybody. You never know when it comes, but adversity should bring you closer as a unit because you’re all in it together. We’re all we got. This is going to be our team for this season. If we want to get it turned around, we have to come together, come closer, and find a way to get better.”
Although the Jaguars’ defense has played well, the team is still winless. Armstead says the result matters most and that when the team loses, everyone loses, regardless of how well one unit played.
As the Jaguars move on to Week 3, they must find a way to come together and pull out a win over the next few weeks.
“It’s not rewarding because we didn’t come out with the win,” Armstead said. “This is a team sport, you know, we’re all affected. Even if you have a good game and you do some good things, there’s always things to improve and get better upon. It’s a 100% failure sport. No one has a completely perfect game out there, so there’s always things that you can clean up and get better. So whether you did good or bad in this game, my mindset is to look hard at the things you didn’t do so well to help us win.”
