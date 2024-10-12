Jaguars-Bears: Week 6 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some experience going their way.
Entering their Week 6 bout in London against the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars have the upper hand -- and then some -- when it comes to playing overseas.
The Jaguars’ eleven games played in London are the most by any team in the NFL. In 2023, Jacksonville became the first NFL team to play twice overseas in a season with one game at Wembley Stadium and one game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
After wins against the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars became the only team to post back-to-back wins overseas in a season.
"It's familiar to the guys, the guys that have been there. As far as an advantage goes, we still have to get over there and get acclimated quickly," Jaguars head caoch Doug Pederson said this week.
"But I think staying at The Grove, the travel, all of that is familiar to us. That does make it sort of – gives you a peace of mind, I would say, traveling over there. Bottom line is when you get there, you still have to get acclimated, keep the guys rolling Friday. Saturday and get ready for the game on Sunday.”
So, do we think the advantage gives the Jaguars a better chance to win on Sunday, or is it much ado about nothing? We break it down in our prediction below.
Prediction: Jaguars 24, Bears 21
Predicting the Jaguars' offense to put up 24 points against the Bears' defense is a bit bold. The Bears have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL and they have five players with double-digit pressures along their front. This won't be an easy week for Trevor Lawrence by any means.
With that said, the Bears are entering the game with potential starters injured at safety and cornerback. The Jaguars, meanwhile, could be getting one of their top pass-catchers back in Evan Engram and have Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk starting to heat up.
The Bears are one of the NFL's best defenses at defending short and intermediate passes, but there could be some vulnerability in terms of deep passing. The Jaguars' rushing game also likely has the advantage over the Bears' rush defense.
As for the Jaguars' defense, that is another question entirely. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are starting to hit their stride as pass-rushers, but the Jaguar will need improved play out of the secondary and interior defensive line to keep a talented Bears offense down.
Still, the Jaguars are getting a rookie quarterback at the right time. Caleb Williams is an incredible talent, but the Bears' offense has had its ups and downs. It is time for the Jaguars' defense to get back on track, and they should use the Bears' young offense as a means to do so.
