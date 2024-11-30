Jaguars' Bitter Rival Star Already Linked to Departure
The Houston Texans had a very busy offseason, assembling a star-studded roster that looked primed to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy.
Obviously, that has not happened. At least not thus far in 2024.
The Texans are a very ordinary 7-5 heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while they will probably win the dreadful AFC South, they have not been playing up to expectations.
Houston's most notable addition over the spring was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who the club acquired via trade with the Buffalo Bills.
Diggs was joining a Texans receiving corps that already included Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and with C.J. Stroud throwing them the football, Houston's aerial attack appeared to be a labyrinth.
But Diggs didn't really get much of a chance to truly establish himself in H-Town, as he tore his ACL eight games into the season, and now, he is slated to hit free agency.
Many are already expecting the 31-year-old to depart the Texans, and Christopher Price of The Boston Globe has linked him to the New England Patriots.
"A torn ACL and age (he turns 31 this week) mean Diggs probably won’t get Justin Jefferson money, but there should be plenty of interest in the 6-foot, 191-pounder with six straight years of 1,000 receiving yards on his résumé," Price wrote.
Diggs logged 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
The University of Maryland product began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015 and spent five seasons with the Vikings before being dealt to the Bills in 2020.
It was in Buffalo where Diggs truly began to make his mark, earning four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2020 and 2023.
Diggs' best season came in 2020, when he led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).
The question is, will Houston have any interest in retaining the veteran?
It's entirely possible that the Texans would be able to keep Diggs on a short-term deal given his age and his current injury status, but would they really want to?
Regardless, it seems relatively safe to say that Diggs' 2024 campaign in Houston has been a bust.
