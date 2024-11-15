Were Jaguars' Hated AFC South Rivals Overhyped?
The Houston Texans entered the season as clear-cut favorites to win the AFC South, and you know what? They probably are going to win the division.
But honestly, the fact that the Texans are on track to capture the division crown says a lot more about the ineptitude of the AFC South (I mean, these teams really stink) than it does about Houston.
Yes, we know that the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't good. They're 2-8, and they already lost to the Texans earlier in the season (although it was a close game).
But here's the thing: the Jaguars weren't expected to win the division and legitimately challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy. No. That was the Texans.
You can kind of understand why. After all, Houston improbably won 10 games last season and spent the offseason adding significant pieces like Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and Danielle Hunter.
The game isn't played on paper, though, and there were reasons to be skeptical about the Texans going into 2024.
Yes, Houston is extraordinarily talented, but why were so many people so quick to dismiss the possibility of a sophomore slump for C.J. Stroud? Not that Stroud has been terrible, but he certainly hasnt been great.
Case in point, Stroud has already thrown more interceptions through 10 games this season (six) than he threw all of last year (five). His completion percentage has also dipped, and his passer rating has dropped considerably.
To be fair, it's not all on Stroud. He has been sacked 34 times compared to 38 throughout 2023, so clearly, his offensive line is not getting the job done.
And yes, we are all well aware of the fact that Diggs is now out for the season with a torn ACL and that Nico Collins has been sidelined for the last five games (he could be back for Week 11).
But even before Diggs went down, he was averaging just 10.6 yards per catch (his lowest mark since 2018), and while Collins had been admittedly brilliant, Stroud still didn't look quite right even when his go-to receiver was on the field.
The Texans' ground attack has not been very effective, either, as Houston ranks 18th in the NFL in rushing offense. Mixon has never been the most efficient runner, so maybe that should not come as much of a surprise.
Defensively, the Texans are racking up sacks courtesy of the terrific tandem of Hunter and Will Anderson, but Houston is also allowing 22.6 points per game, which is 19th in the league.
Something just isn't gelling here, and the fact that the Texans managed to lose to the Detroit Lions in spite of forcing Jared Goff into five interceptions is proof positive that this team is not what everyone made it out to be before the season began.
Let's not get it twisted: there is still time for Houston to turn things around, but this idea that the Texans were the primary challengers to the Chiefs was always a bit over the top, particularly in a conference that includes the Baltimore Ravens.
