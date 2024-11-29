Can the Jaguars Pull Off the Upset Against the Texans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the Houston Texans in a game that can game that could mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention. Jacksonville has had a challenging season and their matchup with the Texans will likely only make matters worse.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY believes the Texans will win another close game against the Jaguars by a score of 21-17. Reyes noted that Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud has struggled with turnovers over the last few weeks.
"Houston has stumbled recently, and turnovers have been a big part," Reyes said. "C.J. Stroud has been a little more careless with the ball. The Jaguars are coming off their bye. Honestly, I would look elsewhere, but I can see Jacksonville covering, especially if Trevor Lawrence returns.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also believes the Texans will win a close game against the Jaguars by a score of 27-20. Dragon notes that the Texans' loss to the Tennessee Titans will add more urgency to their game plan on Sunday, leading to an eventual Jaguars loss.
"C.J. Stroud and the Texans had a head-scratching loss to the Titans," Dragon said. "Look for them to rebound against the reeling Jaguars."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY does not think the game will be very close, as Lawrence may not play and even if he does, the Jaguars are not very good. He has the Texans winning by nearly three touchdowns and a score of 30-10.
“Jacksonville could see the return of Trevor Lawrence,” Morin said “Will it make much of a difference against a superior Houston team? The Jaguars offense was struggling even before Mac Jones was forced into duty. Feel comfortable taking the Texans and the points here.”
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts the Texans will win 31-24. Mendoza notes that although the Texans have struggled over the last few weeks, they are still undeniably better than the Jaguars.
"Does Houston have a problem? It hasn’t been playing great football, but Jacksonville is among the worst in the league," Mendoza said. "Look for this to be a get-right game for C.J. Stroud."
The Jaguars must do all they can to beat the Texans and end their losing streak.
