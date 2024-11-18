Jaguars Blowout Loss Made History
On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ matchup against the Detroit Lions was a game everyone involved with the Jaguars would like to forget. The Jaguars looked utterly unprepared and significantly outcoached.
Jacksonville’s 46-point loss to the Lions was the worst in franchise history. The Lions were also responsible for the previous record, set in the Jaguars’ first season in the National Football League.
John Breech of CBS Sports noted that the final score was a first in NFL history.
“One of the biggest wins of Week 11 came from the Detroit Lions, who absolutely blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday,” Breech said. “During the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the only drama revolved around whether the two teams were going to make NFL history.”
Breech explained how history was made and how the numerous historical aspects of Sunday's game made an otherwise dull game more interesting.
“While the Lions were already up huge in the fourth quarter, their last score helped both teams accomplish another historical feat on the day," Breech said.
“With eight minutes left to play, the Lions were leading 49-6,” Breech said. “They were able to tack on three more points late in the fourth quarter when Jake Bates hit a 54-yard field goal. That was a big kick because it meant that we got a scorigami: The 52-6 final marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with that exact score.
“It's the 1,088th unique final score in NFL history. If Bates had missed the field goal, the final score would have been 49-6, and that would NOT have been a scorigami, so Bates came up big.
"The Lions offense got rolling early in this game. It never stopped: Detroit scored a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions, becoming the first team to pull off that feat since the New England Patriots did it during their undefeated regular season in 2007. Jared Goff had a huge day for the Lions, throwing for 412 yards and four touchdowns."
The Jaguars have been on the wrong end of things many times this season. They hope that changes moving forward.
