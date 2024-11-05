Jaguars Coach Explains Head-Scratching Decision
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of issues this season, mainly injuries, poor play, and execution. However, Sunday, the Jaguars were without Christian Kirk against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving more defenders the Eagles could use against rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville’s offense routinely lined up only for Thomas to be double-teamed regularly. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted Philadelphia paid the rookie wide receiver extra attention, forcing the Raiders to go elsewhere with the ball. Thomas was only targeted four times, catching two passes for 22 yards.
“If you specifically watch the football game and not follow the ball, you will see what Philly did in kind of normal-down situations,” Pederson said.
“Some on third-down as they had a corner and a safety. So, they basically doubled BT [Brian Thomas.] It's hard to throw the ball over there to a guy that's doubled. So, you have to go other places with the ball.
“So that was part of their game plan. What we had seen during the week and scouting, and all of that in situations, they didn't necessarily present those coverages. So, you have to make adjustments throughout the game. In Brenton's case, I think it's probably more on us not to get him more involved.”
Pederson noted that while Thomas was not often targeted against the Eagles, the Jaguars also made things difficult on themselves. Jacksonville’s inability to consistently move the ball cost them dearly on Sunday.
The Jaguars regularly fell behind on offensive drives, forcing them into numerous second and third-down situations where they needed many yards to secure a first down.
“But I think, too, when you look at this game, some of the struggles of just staying efficient on first-down, some of the second-down stuff just kind of takes you a little bit out of rhythm and the flow of the game just a little bit,” Pederson said.
“We had opportunities. We had, I think, four or five third-and-fours in this game, and we don't capitalize. I mean, those are things that have haunted us this season. So, it takes you away from getting to things in your game plan that can obviously help you.”
While defenses will likely continue focusing on Thomas, the Jaguars must continue to find ways to get their talented playmaker the ball, regardless of the situation.
