Jaguars' Coaching Not Translating on Sundays
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another winnable game on Sunday. This time, it was at home against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the third consecutive week the Jaguars lost to one of the top teams in the National Football League by less than a touchdown.
Jacksonville has continued to find new and creative ways to lose football games and is starting to catch up with the team. At 2-8, that is completley understandable.
In many ways, the Jaguars' continuing to get close but narrowly lose to close teams is worse than if opposing teams were significantly outperforming them.
Pederson noted that it is frustrating for coaches and players to perform at a high level and still lose football games. The Jaguars have yet to return to the level of football they played at the end of the 2022 season.
It was a season marked by a 2-6 start, similar to this season’s 2-8 start. However, in 2022, the Jaguars went on to win six of their last seven regular-season games. This included a five-game win streak to end the regular season and a playoff berth.
Pederson admitted that not being able to have similar results weighs on the team.
“Yeah, there’s some of that,” Pederson said. “I think what’s interesting is, you look at the body of work during the week, and then it’s not carrying over to the game completely.
“A lot of it is, and there are parts of it that isn’t, and the parts that aren’t are obviously the ones holding us back. That’s the frustrating part.”
Pederson explained that he and his coaching staff have continued to put the work in with the players. He let it be known that the coaches take the constant losses just as hard as the players do.
“The guys would say they understand that, and they see it,” Pederson said. “We continue to show it to them. Even as coaches, we take it hard. We put game plans together and coach them during the week, and so we take it personal as well.”
The Jaguars may have gone on a winning streak at the end of 2022, but that is unlikely to be helpful in 2024. Pederson must figure out how to get his team on the right track.
