How the Jaguars Plan on Solving Nagging Issue
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, as both sides have failed to play sound football consistently. However, the Jaguars' defense has been rather disappointing, especially over the last two weeks as the Jaguars played some of the best teams in the league.
Two weeks ago, the Jaguars allowed the Green Bay Packers to rush for 170 yards. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars allowed a whopping 237 rushing yards. They hope to have better luck against the Minnesota Vikings than they did over the last two weeks.
The Jaguars failing to stop the run has undoubtedly been a large part of the reason the Jaguars have played well over the last few weeks but still fell short while losing three of their previous four games.
“Yeah, sure,” Nielsen said. “The first thing is the tackling. We’ve got to tackle better, tackling in space, tackling in the box. And then we’ve got to get off blocks. That's the thing is strike blocks, get off blocks, and it's just where we are.
“Sometimes we're in a light box and that's what we’ve got to do is stop the run in a light box. But start with the tackling. Let's start with the tackling. Let's make sure we're sure tacklers at all three levels of the defense.
“Strike blocks, get off blocks at all three levels of the defense, and then keep them in. Don't let an explosive run pop on us, because, at times we're playing consistently good run defense. And then one will hit, and that's what we've got to limit.
Nielsen explained that many of the things he mentioned has held the team's defense back this season. The unit has lacked consistency for most of this season, although that is largely because of the numerous injuries that Jaguars have suffered on both sides of the ball.
"That's what's going on with our defense right now," Nielsen said. "You see periods of time where it looks how it's supposed to look. And then one play will hit, and it disrupts the flow of what we're doing. So, we've got to do a good job of eliminating the explosive plays. That's the biggest thing.”
