Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 3
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 3
The pieces are starting to come together for the Jaguars' search, with it being reported on Wednesday that the Jaguars would speak with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn this week, and Green Bay Packers assistant Robert Saleh next week.
Johnson and Glenn look like two of the hottest names on the market, with each set to take several interviews this week. The duo gets a jump on most other candidates, too, since they can take interviews this week. Other coaches on playoff teams playing in the Wild Card round can't speak until next Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest.
The simple fact the Jaguars are getting interviews with Johnson and Glenn speaks to the appeal of the job, which has come into question for many since the Jaguars announced they were retaining general manager Trent Baalke.
So far, it does not appear as if the presence of Baalke during the Jaguars' search is set to deter the top candidates the Jaguars want to speak with. Johnson specifically has been reported to be selective about which teams he takes interviews with, so one would assume he has at least some interest in the Jaguars job if he is taking the time to do the interview.
Expect for more and more names to be scheduled for the Jaguars over the coming days. But for now, the Jaguars are set to speak to two of the top coordinatoes in the NFL and top candidates of the entire coaching cycle, which should certainly qualify as a win for the Jaguars, Baalke and owner Shad Khan.
