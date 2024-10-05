Jaguars-Colts: Week 5 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of their biggest Sundays of the year on the horizon.
Not only will Week 5's AFC South battle against the Indianapolis Colts serve as a chance for the Jaguars to back on track after an 0-4 start, but the Jaguars will be honoring the greatest head coach and arguably the most influential figure in franchise history in Tom Coughlin.
"In the history of the Jaguars, I think it's important that they know that and that we get to celebrate Coach Coughlin and also getting some former players, some legends back this weekend," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"It will be exciting for the guys to see and visit. So yeah, definitely want that out in front of the team. It's important they see that.”
So, can the Jaguars walk out of Week 5 with their first victory of the year? We break it down below.
Prediction: Jaguars 23, Colts 16
The Colts as a whole have been a better team than the Jaguars this season; that much can't be argued. But the Colts are simply one of the NFL's most banged-up teams in the NFL right now, and the Jaguars might just be catching them at the right time.
In addition to Jonathan Taylor being ruled out, Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore will all miss the contest. Center Ryan Kelly is also ruled questionable. For as banged-up as the Jaguars have been in recent weeks, the Colts currently have it even worse.
There is also the factor of Anthony Richardson being questionable, which means the Jaguars will either play a banged-up Richardson, backup quarterback Joe Flacco, or both. The Jaguars have prepared for the event of both quarterbacks all week.
As things stand today, either result may not be too much of an issue for a Jaguars defense that has been reeling in recent weeks but is also now getting healthier.
The Jaguars will have linebacker Devin Lloyd, who missed last week's game with a knee injury, and nickel cornerback Darnell Savage, who has missed the last three games with a quad injury, Savage had a dominant performance in Week 1 and his veteran presence has been lost in an otherwise youthful secondary that has had a rookie, a second-year player, and a third-year player all playing major snaps.
Offensively, the Jaguars at least have history on their side. The offense has played well in all four games against the Colts under Doug Pederson, largely because the Jaguars' scheme has typically been the perfect foil for the Colts' defense.
This feels like a game the Jaguars need to take control of. With their season spiraling after an 0-4 start, they need some way to find a break and get over the hump and get things back on track. Sometimes it only takes one win. The Jaguars need to make that this week.
If the Jaguars lose this week, they will be heading into London with an 0-5 record. The time to right their wrongs is now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE