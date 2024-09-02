Jaguars Defense is Learning Critical Lesson Early
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone significant changes on the defensive side of the ball, primarily a new defensive coordinator and a new defensive scheme. Last season, new Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen guided the Atlanta Falcons’ defense to heights it had not seen in years.
The Falcons’ defense finished 11th in the league in total yards allowed per game and eighth in passing yards allowed per game. Nielsen’s influence on the unit was undeniable. The Jaguars hope he can similarly improve their defense moving forward.
However, for that improvement to happen, the Jaguars' defense must improve in many areas. The Jaguars' front office has already done what it can to improve the team’s roster on defense. They added Nielsen in a move they expect will improve the unit coaching-wise.
Still, Nielsen believes it will be up to the players to help spur their desired improvement. Nielsen says the players must practice how they plan to play and approach the week with a professional and leveled approach.
“Treat every day like it's Sunday, so Sunday is not different,” Nielsen said. “We want to wear the same gear, same -- look, that's easy to say, right? But if you can take that approach and the mindset that when Sunday comes, I'm ready to go. The indecision and things like that create kind of uneasiness for the player.”
Nielsen explained that he and the Jaguars coaching staff hope to instill a culture where the team’s practices resemble game-day action, theoretically improving the team’s performance on game day.
As Nielsen enters his first season with the Jaguars, he hopes the defense is instrumental in the team’s potential turnaround from last season. The Jaguars' defense must improve mightily in numerous areas for that to happen.
“We want everything to look and sound and everything to be as close as we can to Sunday, so the player shows up, he knows his alignments and assignments, and he goes and plays a million miles an hour and plays fast and executes,” Nielsen said. “That's really important. In this league, you have to execute. Execute, play fast, play hard, play tough, violent, those things like that. We want to do that every single day, so it's not different on Sunday.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.