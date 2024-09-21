Jaguars Defensive Star Continuing His Dominance
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted defensive end Josh Hines-Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft because they believed he could help the Jaguars put together a formidable defense over time. While the Jaguars are 0-2, it is not because of their defense.
Hines-Allen and his teammates on the defensive side of the ball have played admirably so far this season, but need a little help from their offense to help secure the team’s first win.
New Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen praised Hines-Allen this week, leading up to the team’s prime-time matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Nielsen noted some of the traits that make Hines-Allen a quality player for his defense but also feels the talented defensive end has room to improve, as does everyone on the Jaguars’ defense.
“Motor. Motor,” Nielsen said. “I mean, it's nonstop, and Josh is a smart player. So that's a combination that is tough. He's always going, always running, pass rush, run defense. I thought the last couple of games the run defense was pretty good. On the edge, making some plays. He can rush with power. He's added a few pounds, some strength. So that's helping him.
“But he's got quickness and suddenness to get on the edge. Hand rushes. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Bill Shuey’s done a great job with the repertoire of what he's working with and those two guys working together has been really good. So, just continue to see him, and we changed the scheme just a little bit. He's not dropping as much, more rushing him. So, there's some things with him that continue to get better. Very pleased so far.”
As the Jaguars head north to play one of the most explosive offenses in the league and one of the best overall teams in the league, they will need Hines-Allen and the rest of the Jaguars defense to improve their play while the Jaguars’ offense figures things out.
It will undoubtedly be up to the Jaguars defense to put the team in position to win their first game of the season and avoid an 0-3 start to what was once a promising season.
