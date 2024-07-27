Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Makes Transition to Middle Linebacker Under Ryan Nielsen
For Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, the 2024 season will represent a season of change.
A new coaching staff on defense. A new defensive scheme. A new position. And a new body.
Lloyd, who appeared noticeably bigger at offseason practices during OTAs, confirmed as much on Saturday. The former Utah star defender and first-round pick has new goals for 2024, and those extra pounds of muscle are meant to help.
“Yeah, I put on around 12 to 15, sitting around, like, 250 now," Lloyd said after the team's fourth training camp practice at the Miller Electric Center.
"It's just to play dominant, to play strong throughout the season. Obviously, it helps for injury prevention. Really just to play physically stout. That's what the linebacker position is for. If I can carry it, I'm going to put on a little bit extra weight for sure."
The added weight is notable for the 2022 first-round pick, who weighed 237 pounds when he entered the NFL out of Utah. It is a first for him in the NFL, but it is something he has prepared for.
“I'm excited to continue moving on forward with this and going through a season and see how my body feels. I think I'm going to feel a lot better and stronger towards Week 18 and plus. That's really what it's for," Lloyd said.
Lloyd's new frame isn't the only difference in his game. Lloyd will play middle linebacker in Ryan Nielsen's 4-2-5 scheme, a shift from playing weak side linebacker during his first two years in the league.
“Yeah, really just being in the middle, being in the box. I think, obviously, me putting on weight helps engage linemen. I think that's really where I do most of my damage: in the middle," Lloyd said.
The Jaguars traded up to select Lloyd at No. 27 two years ago; since then, he has proved to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' defense.
In that span, Lloyd has started 30 games in 32 appearances and recorded 242 tackles, 134 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.