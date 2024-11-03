Jaguars Doug Pederson Has Interesting Take About Eagles Game
At 2-6, Sunday is about more than just a win or a loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With one more loss, the Jaguars will all but move towards officially starting a much needed rebuild.
While Jacksonville undoubtedly has talent at multiple positions on the field, they still need significant help at many other positions on the roster.
Fortunately for Jacksonville, the rebuild they need can largely be taken care of with a strong free agency and a strong NFL Draft. However, the Jaguars still have nine games remaining in this season.
Even at 2-6, nine games is plenty of time to turn a failing season into a successful one, but the Jaguars must turn things around as soon as possible.
As soon as possible for coach Doug Pederson means Sunday against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. While nothing the Jaguars have done over the first eight weeks of the season would give many outside of the organization reason to believe the Jaguars could pull off the upset, Pederson believes.
He cites the team's work ethic and improvement over the last month as reasons why he refuses to lose confidence in his team.
“For me the confidence is down there in that locker room and it's all those players and coaches," Pederson said. "Look, you continue to grind, you continue to put in the time and the effort and the work. What's the definition of insanity, right? I mean, you’ve just got to keep doing it over and over and
over, but in this case, we want different results. I think that's where my excitement comes
from just with those guys and knowing that they'll get it fixed.”
As the team continues to try and claw its way out of the hole their 0-4 start put them in, Pederson said their mindset is one of them against the world. He believes that attitude will be beneficial for the team over the final nine games of the season.
“Yeah, I mean ,that's got to be your mentality a little bit going into these games and honestly situations like that toocan kind of just relax you and maybe, hopefully ease some tension or some stress that's going on and just allow you to go play," Pederson said.
