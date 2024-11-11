Jaguars' Doug Pederson Shuts Down Reporter With Brutal Answer
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson looks like a man who is out of answers. Literally and figuratively.
Following the Jaguars' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Pederson was asked about Mac Jones' second interception of the day and what was actually supposed to happen on the play.
Pederson was clearly not amused by the question and fired off a blunt answer to completely shut down the reporter.
"Yeah, I'm not going to go through the details of the play because you guys wouldn't figure it out, but we'll look at the tape tomorrow and make those corrections," Pederson said.
Ouch.
It's looking more and more like Pederson will be gone at the end of this season, so you can understand why he would be frustrated.
Jacksonville fell to a brutal 2-8 with its Week 10 defeat to the Vikings, making the Jags tied for the worst record in the NFL.
Remember: in Pederson's debut campaign two years ago, the Jaguars were 2-6 and then rallied in the second half of the season to go 9-8 and win the AFC South.
Jacksonville would proceed to upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs—in dramatic fashion, mind you—before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
As a result of the Jags' impressive showing in 2022, there were high hopes for Trevor Lawrence and Co. heading into last season.
Early on in 2023, it appeared that the Jaguars were about to deliver, as they were 8-3 and were resembling one of the biggest AFC threats to the Chiefs. But then, Jacksonville went 1-5 over its last six games to miss the playoffs entirely.
While the Jaguars didn't have sky-high expectations heading into 2024, most expected them to at least contend for a postseason berth, but that obviously has not happened.
Pederson has gone 20-23 in Jacksonville. Prior to his stint with the Jags, he served five years as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 through 2020, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in his second season.
He has clearly not experienced the same type of success with the Jaguars.
