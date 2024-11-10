WATCH: What Jaguars HC Doug Pederson Said After the Vikings Loss
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media after the Jaguars' 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and we were there for it all.
To watch his interview, watch above.
Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun also spoke after the loss. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On how he feels after the loss?
Oluokun: “I feel like we lost a battle, good battle, good fight but you want to come out on top. So, how do I feel? Pretty upset. Got to find a way to win these close games. Same message all the way through the game, even when it gets close, low-scoring games, there's little plays you've got to win that we didn't win in order to help our team win. So, we've got to find that all the way through the game."
Q: On how practice was leading up to the game?
Oluokun: “Always good energy, that's why I give a lot of credit to this team. Always get back to the drawing board, get back to the practice field, we practice very hard. We practice with good energy, practice with positivity. Just all the stuff that we practice, have that confidence to have it come into fruition. Keep our heads up, keep our foot on the pedal and let's get better."
Q: On how he felt about the turnovers in today's game?
Oluokun: “Yeah, they come in bunches for sure. Definitely felt good to get in the turnover column, but we have to get another one. We didn't win that game, so go back, see where we could've done even better out there. I'm happy we got turnovers for sure, so keep doing that, but let's find out where we could've gotten another one."
Q: On not allowing the Vikings to score a touchdown?
Oluokun: “Yeah, there were a lot of long drives they had, extended drives. Kept them on the field and we've got to do a better job of getting off on third downs. I think if you get the ball back to your offense in better field position, you're going to help them out. That's our job and we've got to see how we do our job better. No moral victories, I mean they didn't score a touchdown, but we didn't do exactly what we needed to do to win the game."
