Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 9?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

For reference on last week's numbers, here is where the Jaguars and Lawrence ranked after Week 8.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 27-20 win over the Raiders in Week 9? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 14 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. They were No. 17 last week.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars now have the No. 11 offense (up from No. 15 last week), the No. 22 defense (down from No. 20 last week), and the No. 13 special teams (down from No. 11 last week).

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 11

Passing DVOA: No. 9

Rushing DVOA: No. 18

EPA/Play: No. 10

Success rate: No. 6

Dropback EPA: No. 7

Dropback success rate: No. 3

Rushing EPA: No. 18

Rushing success rate: No. 11

The Jaguars have an offense that is performing well in the passing and running game, which is a first for this beat writer to see out of them over the last four seasons. Doug Pederson deserves a lot of credit for the strides this offense has taken this year, especially over the last several weeks.

"I think it’s great. It gives the unit the confidence they need this week, but there’s still a lot of teaching and coaching that goes on that we can take, even from a win, the same we do from losses," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "We can continue to add to and build upon this week.”

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 22

Pass DVOA: No. 27

Rush DVOA: No. 14

EPA/Play: No. 15

Success rate: No. 10

Dropback EPA: No. 12

Dropback success rate: No. 11

Rushing EPA: No. 14

Rushing success rate: No. 10

The Jaguars' defense is teetering near the below-average range after a fire-hot start to the season. A lack of turnovers is one big reason for this, but the Jaguars secondary has also given up big plays through the air in each of the last four games. The pass defense is hurting right now, and it shows in the numbers.

"There’s got to be some communication with the safeties and at times, I don’t know if there was miscommunication, but there was definitely communication out there on the field," Pederson said on Monday.

"Sometimes, we got caught, Davante [Raiders WR Davante Adams] one-on-one with Cisco [S Andre Cisco] for the touchdown. It was just the way the defense played itself out with the offensive personnel. It happens to us sometimes on offense, you can kind of dictate to the defense what you want, and they executed the play well. There’s always going to be communication, it’s one of the things that we need to continue to clean up and eliminate some of the hesitation out there on the field. Just continue to keep working and practicing getting that stuff cleaned up.”

Trevor Lawrence

DYAR: No. 13

DVOA: No. 14

QBR: No. 18

Effective yards: No. 11

Completion %: No. 19

TD%: No. 20

INT%: No. 15

Y/A: No. 21

AY/A: No. 18

NY/A: No. 13

ANY/A: No. 17

Sack%: No.

EPA/play: No. 13

CPOE: No. 20

Success rate: No. 5

Trevor Lawrence badly needed this kind of game. After a bad performance against the Broncos where he nearly singlehandedly cost the Jaguars the game, Lawrence is arguably the biggest reason the Jaguars won this week. He was terrific against pressure and had the most accurate game of his career when you account for the difficulty of some of his passes.

“Well, he was very efficient. We stayed out of third-and-long situations which means we were really good on first and second down," Pederson said.

"Second-and-long scenarios were good for us, we were able to get to those third-and-twos, -and-threes, and some of the ones. Capitalize on some first downs. He played within himself; he didn’t put the ball in harm's way. He saw the field really well, he ran hard. It was good to see him scramble a couple of times. That’s what you need, you need that from your quarterback and from your leader and it was a good step for him.”