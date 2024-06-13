Jaguars Eager to See Evan Engram Hit Yet Another Level
As a First-Team All-American and Ozzie Newsome Award winner (top collegiate tight end), Evan Engram entered the NFL with lofty expectations.
The 2017 1st round pick racked up 262 catches, 2828 yards and 16 touchdowns throughout five seasons with the New York Giants.
Although Engram’s career seemed to be shaping out well, the Jaguars signed him at a low price (one-year, $9 million).
After filling a more traditional tight end role in New York, Engram suddenly became the focal point of the Jaguars offense.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor says that Engram’s versatility can explain his immediate impact.
“He'll do anything we ask. As we go and look at our offense, attacking all parts of the field, whether it be vertically or horizontally, he's certainly the guy that can give us that.” said Taylor.
Besides leading all tight ends in receptions (114), he also finished with the second most yards after catch (YAC) among all tight ends in each season with the Jaguars.
At the 2017 NFL combine, Engram ran the second-fastest electronically timed 40-yard dash by a tight end in NFL history (4.42).
Ten seasons ago, only one tight end finished with over 400 yards after the catch. The position has developed immensely since then. In 2023, six tight ends amassed over 400 yards after the catch.
Although Engram never passed 400 yards after catch with the Giants, he has done it with the Jaguars in both seasons.
As the game continues to evolve, Coach Taylor wants to ensure that his playmakers are in the best position to succeed.
“Evan is such a dynamic ball carrier. A lot of it is get him the ball as quick as you can running away from people.” said Taylor.
At 6 foot 3 and 240 pounds, Engram’s combination of blazing speed and size likely leaves defensive coordinators scratching their heads.
His speed and overall athleticism make it difficult for linebackers to keep up with him, while his size allows him to overpower defensive backs.
Engram hauled in 54% of his contested catch attempts last season, ranking 13th among all tight ends.
“He's good as a contested catch guy, above the shoulder, as well. Kind of those half back shoulder, half contested catch types of situations.” said Taylor.
Although Engram is a significant contributor to the Jaguars passing game, his blocking ability is often overlooked.
Coach Taylor explained that Engram’s efforts as a down-field blocker allow for him to be more flexible as a play-caller.
“He's done a good job particularly when he's in the core blocking the second level. When we have a couple schemes where he gets on the second level quickly he does a pretty good job on that stuff.” said Taylor.