Jaguars-Eagles: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will go back to head coach Doug Pederson's old stomping grounds in Week 9, traveling to Philadelphia to take on a surging Eagles team.
For the Jaguars and Pederson to find a victory on the road in a hostile environment, they will need to quickly establish some kind of positive momentum to carry over from the start of the game to the end of it.
So, which Jaguars will that onus fall on? We break it down below.
Trevor Lawrence
The last time Trevor Lawrence played the Eagles, he couldn't stop giving the ball away in the middle of a rainstorm. This time around, Lawrence is more experienced and, last week's fumble notwithstanding, has been more careful with the football as of late.
Lawrence put the Jaguars on his back a week ago to give them a chance. Can he do it again?
Foye Oluokun
The Eagles have the potential to be a lethal rushing attack week in and week out thanks to the combination of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
For the Jaguars to have any chance to knock the Eagles off, they will need to take out Philadelphia's running game and force Jalen Hurts to beat them from the pocket. To do that, the Jaguars need Foye Oluokun to limit what Hurts and Barkley do on the ground.
DaVon Hamilton
There may not be an actual answer for the Tush Push, but DaVon Hamilton stands as the Jaguars' best shot.
The team's gargantuan nose tackle has played his best football of the season in recent weeks, and the Jaguars will need him to be at his best to both prevent short-yardage conversions and to clog rushing lanes against likely All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.
Evan Engram
Evan Engram got completely peppered with targets when Christian Kirk was injured last year, and it would be far from shocking to see this happen again in Week 9 and beyond.
Engram will enter the week as the Jaguars' only healthy top passing option considering the injuries the rest of the wide receiver room are dealing with, which could mean an even bigger role for him in the passing game than usual.
Andrew Wingard
It isn't yet a sure thing that long-time safety Andrew Wingard will officially return from his knee injury this weekend, but the way the safety was talking in the locker room a week ago sure made it seem like his return was imminent.
The Jaguars feel comfortable with Andre Cisco and Darnell Savage at safety, but Wingard could give a big boost to their dime packages and special teams coverage units.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE